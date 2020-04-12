Manchester United have been urged to pay up for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, even if it costs the club a world record transfer fee.

Pundit Danny Murphy believes the Red Devils are not as far away as some might think from being genuine contenders for major honours.

It’s been a difficult few years for United, but there have been some signs of real progress under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with some of the club’s more recent signings looking like smart purchases.

Kane is now also being linked with Man Utd as the Daily Mail claim Spurs could clear the England international to move to Old Trafford as long as they get £200million for him.

Murphy thinks that could be a price worth paying, as Kane looks to represent the final piece in the jigsaw for Solskjaer’s side.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder notes that United have also held an interest in Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland, and so Kane could be another fine option for the club.

“Manchester United are closer to challenging for the Premier League title and Champions League than many people think,” Murphy wrote in his column in the Mail.

“The final piece in the jigsaw is a world-class centre-forward. We know it and they know it. It is why they tried to sign Erling Haaland in January.

“If Harry Kane is available, even for a record price, United would be mad not to look a gift horse in the mouth.

“They are the richest club in England and, if there is ever a time to use that financial power, it would be to prise the best striker in the country away from Tottenham.

“Kane will guarantee United goals but will also get the best out of Marcus Rashford, who could play in his best position out wide and still come inside to score. Can you imagine Kane on the end of the creativity of Paul Pogba or Bruno Fernandes?

“Sometimes you don’t know if new signings will adapt to playing under pressure at Old Trafford but we know from the World Cup that Kane comes alive on the big stage.”

He added: “Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is a tough negotiator and £200million is a mouth-watering price. But if United have the money, they should spend it on Kane. He can turn them from a team with potential, into genuine challengers.