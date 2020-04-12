Man United will be a ‘different team’ once Fernandes and Pogba play together, claims Ighalo

According to Goal, Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo has told journalist Juliet Bawuah that the Red Devils will be ‘great again’ once Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are able to play together.

The Nigerian striker, who has been superb since joining the Red Devils late in the January transfer window, hinted that he’s particularly excited to see Fernandes and Pogba in midfield together.

Ighalo believes that we will see a ‘different team’ once the creative midfielders get to take to the pitch alongside each other.

Fernandes has become United’s main man since joining and hasn’t had the chance to play with Pogba due to the World Cup winner’s ankle injury.

Here’s what Ighalo had to say United being on the brink of returning to their former glory:

“He is working hard to get back to fitness and imagine when we have Pogba and Bruno in the midfield, then you will see a different team – [Marcus] Rashford coming back also,”

“Manchester United is going to be great again, winning games week in, week out. He’s a great player and it’s going to be a privilege to play with him.”

As per BBC Sport, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side signed Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth up to £67.7m.

The 25-year-old has contributed three goals and four assists in just nine appearances across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Solskjaer has a really talented squad at his disposal, there is a good blend of experienced players alongside promising youngsters which could help the Red Devils return to their former glory in the near future.