On-loan Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has heaped praise onto right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has clearly impressed him hugely in his short time at Old Trafford.

The Nigeria international joined the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January and has shown real promise with his fast start to life at Old Trafford.

Another player enjoying a fine debut season with United is young defender Wan-Bissaka, who joined the club from Crystal Palace last summer.

Despite a slow start, the 22-year-old now looks a very solid purchase after improving a great deal in the second half of the season, and Ighalo has praised his work rate as “amazing”.

Speaking to Juliet Bawuah, Ighalo singled out Wan-Bissaka with praise that will no doubt excite many Man Utd supporters…

“That guy is one of the best right-backs,” Ighalo said.

“His waist is like rubber, the way he bends and steals the ball. I think this guy is going to get injured and then next second he’s going again. He’s very difficult to get past.

“He’s a very, very good player. His work-rate is amazing.”

Wan-Bissaka showed he’s a special talent at previous club Palace, and it’s encouraging to see how well he’s dealt with the big step up to playing for a club like United.

Fans will no doubt be hoping to see both of these players continuing to link up next season.