Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has been tipped to earn a big transfer to a top European club if he does not stay at Old Trafford.

Speaking about Ighalo’s future, former Nigeria international Abdul Sule told Goal that he did not believe Man Utd would be taking up the option to keep Ighalo permanently despite his fine form on loan at the club.

Still, Sule thinks the 30-year-old has shown his quality during his time with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and that his fine performances could see him get offers from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, and even Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“I see Odion Ighalo earning a big-money move from top European teams when his loan expires at Manchester United,” Sule told Goal.

“I don’t think Man United are keen on retaining him because they seem not to value him enough to put hand him a regular place. He also may not be wanted again when Marcus Rashford is fit.

“I will not advise him to return to China now despite the attractive offer but would urge him to stay in Europe. I won’t be surprised if Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona come for him.

“He has proven that he’s got a lot to offer at the highest level within his short stay at Man United and he can attract big brands and earn more money, playing in any of the top teams in England.

“He can always still return to China later in his career but right now, I think he has what it takes to shine in Europe.”

Ighalo has certainly made a real impression since joining United from Shanghai Shenhua in January, and it seems likely he’s got more to offer at this level rather than simply returning to China.

Chelsea do need more options up front after being overly reliant on youngster Tammy Abraham this season, with Ighalo perhaps a better option than Olivier Giroud or Michy Batshuayi off the bench.

City, however, are not lacking for quality up front so we’re not sure the Nigerian would really be a top target for Pep Guardiola and co.