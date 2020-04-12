Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to clinch the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho for what could be a total of £100million.

This is the claim being made by Football Insider, who report that Liverpool are not prepared to join their rivals in a bidding war for the England international.

Sancho would no doubt be a great fit at United or Liverpool, with the 20-year-old looking to have the world at his feet after a great start to his career.

Still, Football Insider claim Liverpool are not willing to over-spend on Sancho, who would supposedly cost an initial £88m, plus a further £12m in total.

And in fairness, United probably need to make that kind of investment more than Liverpool, who already have one of the best attacks in world football.

Jurgen Klopp may well feel that even a talent like Sancho wouldn’t necessarily start week in, week out with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to compete with for a place up front.

Man Utd, meanwhile, urgently need a statement signing to help them get back to their best, and Sancho would surely be a huge upgrade on flops like Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard in the final third.

The Red Devils have shown they’re ready to spend big on top talent in recent times and Sancho could be a superb long-term addition.