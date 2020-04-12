Manchester United have been warned about potential Jack Grealish transfer competition from rivals Manchester City and Tottenham.

Discussing the Grealish transfer saga with Football Insider, former Premier League striker Darren Bent named the three clubs he thinks the Aston Villa star will have his eye on in terms of a potential move in the near future.

It remains to be seen where Grealish will go next after his outstanding form in the Premier League this season, but Man Utd have perhaps been most strongly linked with the England Under-21 international.

The Evening Standard recently linked Grealish with the Red Devils in a potential £60million move, and it seems clear he would strengthen an area of weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Still, many top teams will no doubt have been alerted to the 24-year-old, who could be set for a memorable career at the top level, provided he picks the right club at the right time.

United fans will no doubt have been hoping that he’ll choose Old Trafford, but Bent thinks it could be a three-way race for his signature.

“I think Jack Grealish has got his sights set on maybe three teams,” Bent told Football Insider.

“I would say probably Manchester United, Manchester City, and potentially maybe Spurs.

“I think they’re the three that are looking at him, and he’s eyeing them thinking ‘I’d like to go to one of them’.

“I’d probably put Man United at the very, very top of that. If that doesn’t happen and Villa go down, you never know, but for me, he’s got his eye on them.”