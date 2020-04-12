Manchester United CLEARED to sign Jadon Sancho as rival clubs are eliminated from the race

It’s hard to tell if a drawn out chase for a player is always a good sign, but it’s clear that Man United are putting a lot of effort into signing Jadon Sancho this Summer.

It’s clear to see why, they’ve managed to turn things around and now look like a Champions League quality side, but a true superstar to compliment Marcus Rashford up front could be a game-changer.

Sancho has been incredible for Dortmund this season but a lot of reports do suggest he’s ready to leave, and a move to Old Trafford seems the most likely option.

There’s been reports of interest from other clubs, but that’s starting to fall away.

According to a report from Diario, Chelsea were heavily interested in signing the Dortmund star but he’s rejected a move there, while Talksport had also reported that Liverpool had been priced out of the race to sign him.

The report from Spain does suggest that Real Madrid could be an option, but there’s nothing to suggest that there’s any serious interest from them at this point.

Nothings been agreed at this point and it’s not clear if United will be in the Champions League next season so that could also be a sticking point, but all signs are starting to point to an Old Trafford move for Sancho this Summer.