According to the Sun, Manchester United are currently ahead of rivals Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign £20m-rated Swansea defender Joe Rodon.

The Red Devils could reunite Rodon with Dan James at Old Trafford, the duo are two of the best players Swansea have developed over the last couple of years. James with the

The Sun add that the 22-year-old fits the mould of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred transfer targets, the Man United boss has and is focusing moves on young British players.

The 6ft 4in centre-back certainly seems to be one of the more commanding defenders in the Championship.

Rodon has made 21 appearances in the Championship for Swansea this season, the youngster has missed around three months of action due to an ankle injury this term.

The promising defender’s impressive form has earned him four caps for Wales’ first-team over the last year, Rodon looks to be going from strength to strength.

Rodon is very comfortable on the ball for a defender of his large stature – similarly to Man United’s marquee signing Harry Maguire, the Sun also add that the ace is adept with both feet.

Rodon certainly fits the mould of the modern centre-back (athletic and confident on the ball), it’s not surprising to see so many top teams interested in one of the Championship’s most promising defenders.