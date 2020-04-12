Manchester United star remains priority midfield target for European giants

According to an exclusive report by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano for Calciomercato, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba remains Juventus’ prime midfield target for the next transfer window.

Romano claims that the World Cup winner is the ‘absolute priority’ for his former club as they look to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of next season.

Calciomercato add that the Serie A champions have eyed Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sandro Tonali and Gaetano Castrovilli as alternative options if a move for Pogba isn’t possible.

Pogba re-joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 after establishing himself as one of the world’s best and most marketable players at Juventus.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances across all competitions this season due to ankle injuries.

Pogba has largely struggled to live up to expectations – much like the rest of United’s recent signings, since returning to Old Trafford.

Should the enigmatic central midfielder leave the Red Devils for his former club in order to get his career back on track?