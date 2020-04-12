Liverpool were one of the clubs in for Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard last summer, according to his former manager Leonid Slutsky.

The Norway international is one of the brightest prospects in Europe at the moment, but has had to make do with a number of loan moves away from the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Odegaard in terms of a career with Real Madrid, but he’s impressed hugely with Real Sociedad this term.

Even if Odegaard’s form is not enough to earn him a chance in Zinedine Zidane’s side, it could be that there’s still a chance for him to get a move to a big Premier League club.

In fact, Slutsky seems to think Liverpool were already in for him last year, with the Russian tactician quoted by the Metro as suggesting Anfield was one of his options.

“His time at Vitesse has been very important,” Slutsky said. “He became one of the best players in the Eredivisie and had many offers in his pocket. Not only from Real Sociedad, but also from Liverpool and Ajax. It is an honour to have had a share in Martin’s growth as a footballer.”

If that was true then, then it’s easy to imagine Jurgen Klopp might be even more keen on the 21-year-old now after his eye-catching performances in La Liga this season.

Liverpool don’t urgently need more quality in attack after their outstanding form in 2019/20, but Odegaard could be seen as a useful upgrade on the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana, with the latter of those also coming towards the end of his contract with the Reds.