It should be interesting to see how the transfer market looks this Summer, as clubs may be forced into making cheaper signings than expected.

That would open the door for some punts on lesser known players – or the more likely option of trying to squeeze a couple of years out of some veterans as a short term fix.

Diego Godin was a warrior for Diego Simeone at Atleti for years, but a move to Inter Milan hasn’t worked out as playing in a back three doesn’t suit him at all.

Football Italia have reported that Man United and Spurs are looking to sign him this Summer, but it’s hard to see him being a resounding success at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has a history of setting up a team to defend and he’s happy to have his side camped in their own box so that could play into Godin’s hands and a move to Spurs might make sense.

The prospect of a centre back pairing made up of Godin and Harry Maguire must be terrifying for United’s fans, but would be an amazing thing for opposition strikers.

Maguire has looked good at times but his lack of pace is so obvious, he needs someone with pace to sweep in behind him and that would bring the best out of the former Leicester defender.

Those two would either leave all kinds of space in behind or would need to sit very deep, and that would drag the entire team further back up the pitch too.

United do have some pacey players who could take advantage of that and hit on the counter, but it’s more likely they would be forced to play in a more defensive way and it could hinder their recent progress.

It makes sense that they might want to make some cheaper signings, but this one makes no sense.