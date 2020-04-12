In a move that will undoubtedly annoy his current employers, one Premier League star has hinted at a move to Stamford Bridge and the chance to play with a good friend at Chelsea.

Speaking to Copa90, cited by Metro, West Ham United’s Declan Rice has admitted that he would like to team up with his former Chelsea academy colleague, Mason Mount, at club level again.

“Yeah I’d love to, I’d love to play with him at club level again. One thing we’ve always said as kid (sic) we’d love to play with each other at club an (sic) international level.”

Rice was released by the Blues several years ago, and his since gone on to become an important member of West Ham’s first team, but it would appear that there’s every chance of such a reunion occurring.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are interested in securing Rice’s services for the 2020/21 campaign, and whilst he’s unlikely to be cheap, at 21, he has age on his side and has the type of profile that manager, Frank Lampard, prefers to call upon.

The English national side could well benefit in due course too, should the pair strike up a working relationship at club level. As the below tweet articulates, both clearly enjoyed being on the pitch at the same time for England, and doing so for the Blues will surely be an exciting prospect for Chelsea fans.