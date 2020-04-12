Real Madrid ‘almost’ secured deal for Mbappe before Coronavirus crisis, claims ex-PSG ace

According to Goal, former Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco ace Jerome Rothen claimed that a transfer of superstar Kylian Mbappe was ‘almost done’ before the Coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a halt.

Rothen, a former France international, made the claims on Radio Montecarlo.

Goal report that Mbappe’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in 2022, Rothen claims that ‘there is no way’ that the 21-year-old extends his contract with PSG.

Goal add that Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for the World Cup winner, with Zinedine Zidane literally professing his ‘love’ for the lightning-fast forward earlier this season.

Here’s what Rothen had to say on Mbappe’s potential move to Los Blancos:

“I know from club sources that a deal to take Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid was almost done,”

“But with what has been happening, I’m sure that Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid will be postponed.”

“There is no way that Mbappe will extend his contract with PSG.”

“They will have an agreement between them in place because PSG agreed to let him go this summer. In my opinion, it’s just a question of time.”

With Mbappe set to enter the final two years of his contract this summer, it may be wise for PSG to consider selling the superstar soon if he’s adamant that he wishes to leave.

This will give the French outfit their best chance of receiving a worthy fee for Mbappe.

Mbappe has already established himself as one of the world’s best forwards over the last couple of years, the attacker’s exit would be a massive loss for PSG.

The youngster appears to be a serious contender for prestigious football awards like the Ballon d’Or once all-time greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi call time on their careers in the next few years.