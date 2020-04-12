It’s common to see Real Madrid and Barcelona being linked with the same players each Summer, but it’s also understandable just now when they have so many similar needs.

Real Madrid have relied on Karim Benzema for so long while Luis Suarez has been an outstanding number 9 for Barca, but both are getting older and injuries and a lack of form has taken it’s toll.

Lautaro Martinez has emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe so it’s only natural that he would be linked with both, but it looks like both sides will miss out.

As reported by The Sun, it’s Man City who are now the favourites to sign the Inter Milan striker for around £97.5m.

That’s also a link that makes a lot of sense – they will need a replacement for Sergio Aguero soon and Martinez has a lot of similar qualities, so he could even be a like for like replacement.

The report does go on to say that Inter were hopeful of trying him down to a new contract, but the Coronavirus crisis has delayed that and it’s opened the doors for other clubs to make their move.

The £97.5m fee is reported as his release clause so Inter wouldn’t be able to reject it if offered, and it would be interesting to see which destination he would choose if given the choice.