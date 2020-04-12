Southampton midfielder Oriol Romelu has suggested a brilliant and innovative way of getting fans more connected with their teams if Premier League football is to be resumed behind closed doors.

Many top leagues are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, and it is not yet clear when the Premier League or other competitions will be able to return.

And even when football does kick off again, it seems likely that it would be safer to have games played in empty stadiums to prevent coronavirus spreading in big crowds.

Obviously, football of any kind coming back as soon as possible would be warmly welcomed as many fans will no doubt feel the benefit of the distraction it would bring in these difficult times.

That said, it also wouldn’t be the same if people couldn’t get to games to cheer their side on, so Romeu has come up with a decent idea to make up for that.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the former Chelsea man suggested fans could be given extra access through things like cameras in the dressing rooms.

He said: “The welfare of the people has to be a priority but I would like the Premier to resume. They took it away from us suddenly and it’s fair to finish it. But I understand that 40,000 people will not be able to enter the stadiums overnight.

“Fans are other weighty players in this business. Without them there is no atmosphere, and without atmosphere there is less emotion. Perhaps to compensate them, cameras can be introduced inside the locker room to make them feel closer to everything.”