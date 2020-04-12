With his contract due to expire in 2021, Bayern Munich believe that they’ll be able to sign one of Manchester City’s young stars for a bargain price once the transfer window opens for business again.

According to Sport Bild, reported in English by the Daily Mail, Michael Rummenigge, brother of the Bavarian club’s chairman, Karl-Heinz, has suggested that Leroy Sane will be “significantly cheaper” if they decided to sign him in the summer.

“Bayern would have bought him for 100 to 120 million euros (£87-105million) before the cruciate ligament rupture,” he wrote in his column for the paper.

“An obligation could now be significantly cheaper and maybe only cost 50 million (£44million).”

At potentially less than half price, any deal would be a no brainer for the Bundesliga front-runners, though Sane has missed the entirety of the 2019/20 campaign through that cruciate injury, and one can never be sure just how well a player has recovered from the same until they’ve really been put through their paces at the sharp end.

The coronavirus pandemic has denied Pep Guardiola, and Bayern, the chance to see how well the player will respond in pressurised match situations.

However, given the fact that he could leave the Etihad Stadium for free next year if any deal isn’t struck with City, getting something for him if he doesn’t form part of the English club’s long-term plans, might be the best option all round.