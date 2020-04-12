Barcelona could reportedly pounce for the transfer of Tottenham misfit Tanguy Ndombele as he considers his future at the club.

The France international has not had the best start to life at Spurs, enduring a difficult first season since his summer move to the Premier League.

Ndombele had impressed at previous club Lyon and it could still be that he gets a chance to show what he can do on the highest stage.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, as translated by the Daily Mail, Ndombele could now be a target for Barcelona if he does decide to leave Tottenham.

And the report suggests the 23-year-old has been left wondering if he should escape from Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, particularly following the recent incident that saw the Portuguese tactician arriving at his home to order him out for training in a public park.

It would be interesting to see if Ndombele could revive his career at Barcelona, but the Catalan giants could do well to take a gamble on this top talent.

If the young Frenchman can get back to his best, he could be an ideal long-term replacement for ageing midfielders like Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic at the Nou Camp.