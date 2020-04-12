Uefa devise fresh plan to finish Champions League & Europa League behind closed doors

Uefa have reportedly devised fresh plans to quickly finish the Champions League and Europa League seasons over the course of three weeks in August.

According to the Daily Mirror, there is big financial pressure to get the competitions done, and Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has also suggested it would be worth playing games behind closed doors in order to bring positivity back into people’s lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Football is currently on hold due to the outbreak of COVID-19 all over the world, and it is not yet clear when it will be safe to return to action.

The Mirror’s report suggests, however, that European campaigns could be completed late on this summer, giving Manchester City the chance to try and win the Champions League after a positive win away to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

United and Wolves, meanwhile, will be hoping to continue to have a stab at winning the Europa League, and it will be interesting to see if fans can be treated to a quickfire round of games in August.

Football fans could certainly do with the entertainment of matches coming back as soon as possible as so many people are now stuck at home due to lockdown restrictions being in place in so many countries.