Zinedine Zidane wants French trio to join his Real Madrid squad this Summer

It’s common to see a foreign manager sign a lot of compatriots to their team when they move abroad, and Real Madrid could be seeing that with a French influx too.

They already have Karim Benzema, Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane and Alphonse Areola in the squad, and Sport have reported that Zidane wants at least three more this Summer.

It would be a mixture of experience and youth, with the midfield and defence being strengthened as a result with Paul Pogba, Eduardo Camavinga and Dayot Upamecano being the players in question.

Pogba would be the undoubted star of the bunch, and at his best he would be able to provide some flair and drive to an ageing midfield that can struggle to cover the whole pitch with their current players.

Camavinga has been promising at Rennes this season but he’s still very young, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he followed the examples of Reinier Jesus and Martin Odegaard by going out on loan or going into the B team to begin with.

It can be hard to get excited about a centre back, but signing Upamecano now could be a wise move. Sergio Ramos is getting older and the RB Leipzig defender has everything you want in a top defender, so he could get some time to settle in and eventually succeed the captain in the team.

There’s no indication as to how much signing all three would cost, but it would certainly give them a foundation to build on going forward.