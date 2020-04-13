Arsenal loanee Henrikh Mkhitaryan could reportedly see Roma try to re-sign him on loan as there are doubts over an ability to agree on a fee for a permanent deal.

The 31-year-old joined the Giallorossi on a season-long loan deal last summer, and has gone on to score six goals and provide four assists in 20 appearances.

His season has been disrupted by injuries, although when fit and available for Paulo Fonseca, the Armenian international has been decisive for the Italian giants as they continue to chase a Champions League qualification spot.

Time will tell whether or not that’s enough to convince Roma to try and sign him outright, but according to the Daily Mail, Arsenal’s asking price of £22m could be enough to put them off from pursuing him on a permanent basis.

However, it’s added that they could try to secure another loan deal for him if they can’t find a compromise with Arsenal, and so it remains to be seen if that’s something that suits all parties, although Mkhitaryan’s current contract with the Gunners expires in 2021 and so that could be something that they need to consider.

Given Mkhitaryan was shipped out while Unai Emery was in charge of Arsenal, another potentially key factor is Mikel Arteta’s thoughts on him and whether or not he has a plan that involves him next season.

If he does, Mkhitaryan could have a second chance at the Emirates if he so wishes to pursuit it, but if Arteta wants to move on and bring in his own players to stamp his mark on the squad, then he will perhaps be eager to try and secure a return to Roma ahead of next season.