Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed to TNT Sports (via the Express) that he’s open to a return to boyhood club Independiente, especially if Man City talisman Sergio Aguero heads back to the Argentina Premier Division side.

Martinez, who is now firmly established as Arsenal’s backup stopper, left Independiente a decade ago to join the Gunners.

The 27-year-old revealed that he would ‘think about’ a return to Argentina if Aguero was to re-join Independiente in the future.

Aguero made waves with the South American outfit before turning into a phenom for Atletico Madrid and Man City. The ace’s contract with Pep Guardiola’s side expires next summer, as per the Express.

Aguero has already become City’s all-time leading goalscorer and he’s just eight goals away from becoming the third-highest scorer in the Premier League’s history.

Here’s what Martinez had to say on a return to his boyhood club when speaking to TNT Sports:

“Well, when Kun Aguero returns, I think about it too,”

“It’s the club he loves; I’ll tell you that… The truth is that you can never rule that out. I’m open to everything, especially with this British stuff.”

“I played in Argentina until I was 17 or 18. I’m never going to say no to the chance of coming back, maybe in two or three years, I’ll be looking forward to it.”

“The most difficult thing was to leave home as a child, I left the club I loved, from Independiente, away from my friends.”

“The fear I had was to fail abroad, but in these ten years I affirmed myself at Arsenal, I joined the Argentina National Team.”

“I still have a contract for two more seasons, but I am open to everything because I want to play, here or in another club.”

Martinez has spent most of his time at Arsenal out on loan, the ace has had six spells away from the club.

The stopper’s standing at the club has changed over the last year, with Martinez now becoming the Gunners’ backup keeper and finally getting some minutes in primarily cup competitions under his belt.

Martinez has made 11 appearances across all competitions this season, the ace has also been called-up to Argentina’s national team for the first few times in his career this term.

Martinez has looked comfortable as Arsenal’s backup over the last year despite only having a few opportunities to shine due to main man Bernd Leno hardly missing any games through injury.

Given that there’s been no signs of a younger Arsenal stopper knocking on the first-team door recently, we think that the Gunners should do their best to keep hold of Martinez.