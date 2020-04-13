As the coronavirus lockdown continues, clubs appear to be investing the time wisely in order to be at the front of the queue for new signings, once the transfer window opens for business again.

According to Calciomercato, cited in English by football.london, Arsenal face competition from Italian giants, Inter Milan, in their quest to secure the services of highly-rated youngster, Corentin Tolisso.

The report suggests that Tolisso has fallen out of favour at his current club, Bayern Munich, but news of his availability may also prompt Juventus, Napoli and Atletico Madrid to enter the bidding.

The north Londoners may well have the edge in any race to secure his signature, however.

“I like the Premier League and I think I am well suited to it,” the Evening Standard report the player as saying back in 2017. “It is the league that offers the most competition, it is the most open, the most hard-fought and the most spectacular.”

The 25-year-old’s attributes are many, not least his box-to-box capabilities and work rate, both of which will surely be coveted by any of the clubs looking to acquire him.

His countryman, Patrick Vieira, arguably enjoyed the best seasons of his career with the Gunners, and if Mikel Arteta was able to get Tolisso playing to anywhere close to that level, supporters of the north London outfit will be overjoyed.