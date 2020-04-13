Arsenal are reportedly still planning some potentially big transfer moves despite football being on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gunners are certainly in urgent need of strengthening in several key areas after a disappointing campaign in which they’re currently 9th in the Premier League table.

Defence is one area that needs improving, with impressive young Swansea City defender Joe Rodon linked as being on Arsenal’s radar.

However, reports suggest the north Londoners would face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Rodon has shone in the Championship and it seems clear he already looks good enough to make the step up to the top flight.

Daniel James made a similar move last summer and looks to have a big future after Man Utd took a gamble on his talent, so Arsenal fans will be hopeful they can do the same with Rodon.

Elsewhere, Arsenal could do with strengthening in midfield with the signing of Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey.

The talented Ghana international has been linked with AFC but Mundo Deportivo now state they face growing competition for his signature.

United are eyeing him up, as well as Serie A giants Inter Milan and Roma.