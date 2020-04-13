Although it’s fair to suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus has been a great success, one of his team-mates appears to be harbouring some resentment towards him and has let Barcelona know of his availability as a result.

According to Don Balon, Fernando Bernadeschi, has felt marginalised since the arrival of Mauricio Sarri and betrayed by the Portuguese star.

The reason for Bernadeschi’s ire would seem to be that he’s simply been forgotten, and that a perceived dressing room influence from Ronaldo has seen the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Juan Cuadrado, Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala all get ahead of Bernadeschi in the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium.

Don Balon go on to note that Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has already been contacted by the player to alert him as to the current situation.

It’s expected any transfer would cost in the region of €40m, and at just 26 years of age, the Italian offers an attacking presence on both sides of the pitch, versatility which may be of value to the Catalans.

Not only that, but such a price would appear to be a great deal cheaper than other options that may be on the market in the summer, and this could also appeal to Barca who will surely be one of many clubs looking to tighten the purse strings in the wake of the coronavirus.