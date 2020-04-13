Barcelona star has three-year contract extension offer on the table

According to Spanish publication Marca, despite uncertainty surrounding Nelson Semedo’s future at Barcelona, the Blaugrana offered the right-back a three-year contract extension at the start of the year.

Semedo’s current deal has two years left on it and Barcelona’s proposed offer would extend the star’s stay at the Camp Nou until 2025.

Marca add that Barcelona’s talks with the Portuguese full-back over a new deal have understandably been halted since the Coronavirus pandemic started to cripple the world.

This has opened the door to speculation regarding a possible exit for the 26-year-old. Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo has been mooted as Semedo’s potential replacement for the Catalan outfit.

Barcelona’s situation at right-back makes the possibility of moving on Semedo even more difficult, the Portuguese ace is the only natural right-back at the club.

Promising youngster Moussa Wague is likely to remain with Nice next season, however Real Betis’ Emerson is expected to join the Blaugrana this summer.

Fortunately Quique Setien’s side also have academy graduate Sergio Roberto to call on at at right-back, though the ace is also an alternative option in his natural central midfield role.

Roberto and Semedo have often shared the responsibility as Barcelona’s starting right-back, with Roberto regularly having the chance to make the position his own due to Semedo’s injury troubles.

Should Barcelona push forward with their plans to renew Semedo’s contract once the world is back to normal or should they look to move in another direction at right-back by potentially selling the star this summer?