Barcelona will reportedly snub all interest in Arthur this summer as they consider the Brazilian midfield ace an important part of their future plans.

The 23-year-old joined the Catalan giants in 2018, and has since gone on to make 67 appearances while chipping in with four goals and six assists.

Given his technical quality, passing and ability to help dictate the tempo and possession in a game, the Brazilian international is arguably an ideal fit for Barcelona.

Further, with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal on the wrong side of 30, Arthur is perhaps being lined up for an increasingly more prominent role alongside Frenkie de Jong.

In turn, it seemingly makes a lost of sense that Mundo Deportivo suggest that Arthur is considered untransferable by Barcelona as they will reject any offers made for him this summer.

It’s added that the reigning La Liga champions consider him a fundamental part of their future plans, while Inter and Paris Saint-Germain are specifically mentioned as two clubs who might have been interested in him perhaps as part of a swap deal for Barcelona targets in their respective squads.

However, the report above makes a clear assertion that Arthur is going nowhere, and he will hope to kick on in the remainder of this season and beyond in trying to solidify his place in the heart of the midfield and to emerge as a pivotal figure for Barca moving forward.

Importantly for Arthur too, prior to suffering an ankle injury just before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, he had made three consecutive starts under Quique Setien in La Liga, and so he’ll be hopeful that he can become a permanent fixture in the starting XI when the season gets back underway.