Blow for Man Utd as Tottenham make touted decision on £150m+ rated Harry Kane

Man Utd have reportedly been dealt a transfer setback as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has made a key decision on Harry Kane’s future.

The 26-year-old has been a prolific figure for Spurs in recent years, bagging 181 goals in 278 games for the club while also emerging as their talismanic leader up top.

However, as noted by Sky Sports last month, he raised doubts over his future at the club after conceding that if he didn’t feel as though Tottenham were moving in the right direction to winning trophies, he could consider an exit.

That followed months of speculation over his future, with the Telegraph noting at the start of March that Spurs faced real concern over keeping their star man, while it was added that they value Kane at over £150m.

Given the England captain’s quality in the final third, he would bolster the attack of many top European clubs, but it seems as though Man Utd have been dealt a blow along with any other Premier League side.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham will not sell their prized asset to United or any other domestic rival, which is in contrast to a recent report suggesting that Levy would green light a £200m exit for Kane to make the move to Old Trafford, as noted by Sky above.

However, despite Sky going on to note the financial difficulties that could come for Spurs amid the coronavirus crisis, it is stressed that they will not allow Kane to join a Premier League rival.

That is surely the most sensible plan as while it would be a huge blow to lose Kane in itself, seeing him join another English side would be doubly difficult for Spurs fans and the club if he were to fire them to success.

Nevertheless, time will tell if the interest from abroad is there to satisfy Tottenham’s demands if they have to sell, while Man Utd will hope that they appeal to Kane who could perhaps have to push for a move to Old Trafford if that were his first choice option.