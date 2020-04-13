Blow for Mourinho as concern touted over Tottenham transfer plans

As Tottenham struggle to compete this season, there could reportedly be bad news for Jose Mourinho in terms of their transfer budget this summer.

Prior to the season being suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, Spurs crashed out of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

As things stand, they are down in eighth place in the Premier League too with nine games to go, as they face a seven-point gap to fourth-placed Chelsea in the battle to return to Europe’s top table.

Speaking last month, Mourinho himself insisted that Tottenham needed a more balanced squad after he struggled with injuries to the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Moussa Sissoko, as per BBC Sport.

In turn, he would perhaps have been hoping that the club hierarchy would back him in the summer to bolster his squad and allow him to stamp his mark on it ahead of next season.

According to The Sun, that may not happen as it’s suggested that the transfer budget will be significantly limited given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, there could be minimal movement in terms of incomings, and it remains to be seen if Mourinho is willing to offload any of his current players in order to help finance the arrival of others or if instead he opts to work with what he’s got and tries to bring in whatever reinforcements are financially viable.

While the health and safety of everyone concerned is of course the priority right now, if the report above is accurate and Tottenham are unlikely to spend this summer, it remains to be seen just how much frustration that creates within the ranks.

As per Sky Sports, talismanic captain Harry Kane recently admitted that if he felt as though the club wasn’t moving in the right direction to compete for major trophies, he could consider the possibility of moving on.

If Mourinho is restricted in the transfer window and can only work with what he has, it remains to be seen if that’s enough to convince their prized asset to stay if a bid comes in for his services.