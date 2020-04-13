Chelsea amongst sides interested in move for £28m-rated centre-back

According to the Express, Premier League sides Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham are all interested in making a move for Marseille centre-back Boubacar Kamara this summer.

The Express claim that the French outfit are willing to cash in on the 20-year-old starlet this summer as they fear they’ll take a big financial hit if the Ligue 1 season is terminated due to the Coronavirus crisis.

It’s added that Marseille are aware that selling the ace to a Premier League side will net them the most cash, with the Ligue 1 outfit valuing Kamara at around £28m.

Kamara has been a key figure in Marseille’s team over the last two seasons, the ace seems to be one of France’s most exiting defensive talents.

The centre-back has made 28 appearances across all competitions this season, the fact that the ace has also played almost half of his outings as a defensive midfielder could appeal to Premier League clubs.

It’s clear that Kamara is one of France’s most highly-rated talents, with Transfermarkt noting that the youngster has won 44 caps for his country’s youth teams across Under-17s to Under-21s level.

Frank Lampard’s current centre-back options are Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Blues have looked shaky in defence at times this season and the potential addition of Kamara would also see the west London outfit boasting an option to partner Tomori at the heart of the team’s defence for many years to come.