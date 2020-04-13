Both Chelsea and Manchester City have been offered renewed hope of signing one of the summer targets, after it was revealed that three players have been rejected by his current club during early negotiations for his signature.

Inter Milan’s highly-rated Lautaro Martinez is threatening to spark a bidding war once the transfer window opens for business, but Sport are already reporting that the Italian giants have pushed back on Barcelona’s bid to include Junior Firpo, Ivan Rakitic and Nelson Semedo in any deal.

The Sun had previously detailed the pursuit of the player by both English clubs, and with Barcelona running out of options in terms of convincing Inter to do business with them, there is a window of opportunity for Frank Lampard and Pep Guardiola.

Playing alongside his national team captain, Lionel Messi, at Barcelona could well be Martinez’s preferred option, but the fact is that the Catalans must present an offer that is acceptable to Antonio Conte and the nerazzurri.

All the while that isn’t on the table, both Chelsea and Man City have a chance.