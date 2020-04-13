According to Get French Football News via L’Equipe, Chelsea and Spurs have made preliminary approaches towards Ajax regarding the potential signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Premier League clubs will face a battle to land the Cameroon stopper’s signature, with Paris Saint-Germain also interested in the 24-year-old.

Onana could also have the chance to return to Barcelona with Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s future reportedly uncertain with the La Liga outfit.

The ace spent several years in the Catalan side’s academy before moving to Ajax and kickstarting his professional career.

L’Equipe claim that football legends and current Ajax chiefs Edwin van der Sar and Marc Overmars would be prepared to sell the ace this summer, with the Dutch outfit valuing the ace at around €30m (£26m).

The report adds that Onana is hoping to being a new challenge in one of Europe’s more competitive leagues after impressing in the Netherlands.

Chelsea appear to be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper with Frank Lampard benching marquee signing Kepa Arrizabalaga recently.

Onana, at 24 years old, would be a fine long-term option for any of the top European clubs that are interested in his services.

Chelsea could perhaps be seen as the club where he’d have the easiest path to becoming No.1 from the get-go as he’d otherwise have to displace experienced star goalkeepers in Keylor Navas and Hugo Lloris at PSG and Tottenham respectively.

A potential return to Barcelona at this stage appears to be the least likely destination, with a swoop for Onana seemingly dependent on Ter Stegen leaving the Camp Nou.

Should Chelsea step up their interest in the ace?