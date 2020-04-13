Video: Frank Lampard drops hint over Chelsea transfer plans

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has given an insight into his club’s transfer plans for the near future.

Speaking to Sky Sports from his own home in the video below, the Blues boss described how the west London giants need to make smart signings in a couple of key areas.

'I would be a fool to claim that we could bridge that gap very quickly.' Frank Lampard praises the steps that #LFC and #MCFC have made in recent years and feels his Chelsea side are 'moving in the right direction'. Keep sending in your questions using #SkyFootballShow! pic.twitter.com/gFHgzuvLX1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 13, 2020

Lampard also suggested Chelsea should look to Liverpool and Manchester City for inspiration on how to improve in the transfer market, perhaps hinting at a change in strategy after some questionable recent transfer deals at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool and City’s recruitment has been very slick in recent times and turned them into two of the finest teams in Europe, and Chelsea will no doubt want to see if they can learn from that in a bid to close the gap.