Chelsea transfer news: Triple boost for Lampard for £100m duo, prolific Argentine ace

Chelsea have enjoyed a relatively positive campaign so far this season, but Frank Lampard will no doubt hope to continue to strengthen his squad where possible.

The Blues boss has had to focus on bringing through his young stars to play key roles in the first team, and has been rewarded with a number of them impressing and keeping them in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

SEE MORE: Chelsea amongst sides interested in move for £28m-rated centre-back

From their transfer ban last summer to their inactivity in January though, he has perhaps failed to receive the backing that he would want thus far, although a deal has already been done to secure Hakim Ziyech’s signature for the summer.

Based on the reports below though, there could be much more to come for Chelsea in the coming months.

As per the Metro, they’ve been handed a boost by Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi who has left the door open to a potential permanent exit from the Bernabeu when his loan deal at Borussia Dortmund comes to an end this summer.

It’s added that the 21-year-old is said to have a £50m release clause in his current contract, and so it remains to be seen if Chelsea opt to trigger it and step up their pursuit having been named as one of the sides interested.

Meanwhile, the Express report that Timo Werner could see Chelsea as a better option for his career this summer as he’s likely to secure a more prominent role at Stamford Bridge compared to Liverpool.

Further, it’s suggested that the Merseyside giants will look to focus on significant signings who can make a big difference and add real quality to the squad, and so it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp believes Werner is an appropriate target with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino already in place as his preferred trident.

Goal.com note that Werner is said to have a £53m release clause in his deal, with the 24-year-old enjoying another stellar campaign this year with 27 goals and 12 assists in 36 appearances.

Another prolific figure linked with Chelsea is PSG loanee Mauro Icardi, with the Argentine striker bagging 20 goals in 31 outings.

As per the Daily Star, PSG are unlikely to sign him outright and Inter president Javier Zanetti has suggested that he won’t be staying at the club next season.

With Chelsea specifically named as an interested party, it could give them an opening to swoop, as with a lack of goalscoring quality behind Tammy Abraham, bolstering Lampard’s attack will surely be one of the priorities ahead of next season.