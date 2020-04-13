Manchester United are reportedly being tipped as the ‘most likely’ club to win the race for the transfer of Burnley starlet Dwight McNeil.

The 20-year-old has shown himself to be a huge talent in the Premier League in recent times, attracting strong rumours of interest from Man Utd in the process.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in the midfield department in the near future, with Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford still in doubt.

If Pogba leaves, it looks like United could seal the transfer of Jack Grealish, who has also lit up the Premier League with his form for Aston Villa this season.

McNeil could be a fine alternative, however, and the good news for United is that Lancaster Live has them as the favourites for his signature.

Chelsea and Newcastle are also mentioned as potential suitors for the England Under-21 international, but on MUFC, the report states:

“McNeil supports Manchester United. He was there as a youngster. He suits their recruitment style and style of play. They can afford to bring him in but not make him their marquee signing of the window. Their spending power will not affected by what’s going on outside. Burnley may feel the need to plug a hole in their finances.

“It’s the most likely on this list. Another impressive season would only make it more likely. The hope is that the brief period of stability United are enjoying (?) at the moment can last and that McNeil is allowed to shine properly.”

McNeil certainly fits the bill in terms of recent signings made by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who seems to favour young British talent.