‘Easter ruined’ – Liverpool fans left in stitches as ace responds to troll from teammate

Liverpool stars Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson treated us to some light-hearted banter on Easter Sunday on Instagram.

The pair have been known to take cheeky digs at each other in the past, with Alexander-Arnold doing so during one of his more recent Q&As on Twitter after the coronavirus lockdown came into effect.

SEE MORE: Jurgen Klopp views potential £120m signing as upgrade on current Liverpool star

He was back at it over the weekend, as he posted on Instagram sharing a snap with his dog, and captioned it: “My number one…sorry @andyrobertson94”.

Robertson was quick to respond and simply commented: “Easter ruined”. Fans flooded the comments section as they were left in stitches by the Liverpool duo, while they will all naturally be desperate to see them back in action on the pitch in the near future too.

The Merseyside giants were on the verge of securing the Premier League title before the lockdown came into force, and so they’ll be hopeful that the campaign can be completed this summer to ensure that they land another major trophy under Jurgen Klopp.