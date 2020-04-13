Once the transfer window reopens for business, whenever that may be, there’s bound to be interest in a number of high profile players, and Darren Bent has suggested that one rising star should end up at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Football Insider and cited by the Daily Star, the former Aston Villa striker says that current Villa captain, Jack Grealish, is potentially looking at a move to either United, Man City or Tottenham Hotspur.

“I think Jack Grealish has got his sights set on maybe three teams,” Bent said. “I would say probably Manchester United, Manchester City, and potentially maybe Spurs.

“[…] I’d probably put Man United at the very, very top of that […] for me, he’s got his eye on them.”

The Daily Star also note that their understanding is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have the mercurial midfielder as one of their top targets as soon as they’re able to conduct transfer business again, and it’s easy to understand why.

Grealish has blossomed into a hard-working, attack-minded midfielder, and one with an eye for goal.

Leading by example on the pitch, it’s clear that the player has thrived on the responsibility of being handed the captaincy at Villa Park. In a team such as United’s, with his passing range and the way he could potentially work alongside Bruno Fernandes, it’s a mouth-watering prospect for the Old Trafford faithful.