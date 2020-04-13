Manchester United fans will love Odion Ighalo’s message to his agent over Old Trafford transfer

Manchester United fans will absolutely love Odion Ighalo’s reaction when he found out he could be joining the club in the January transfer window.

The Nigerian forward has proven a surprise hit on loan at Old Trafford, having made the move from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua this winter.

Despite largely being signed as a backup to deal with the injury to United front-man Marcus Rashford, Ighalo has started so well that the club will likely now be seriously considering making his move to Manchester a permanent one.

For now, however, Ighalo is living the dream anyway, and explained just how much it meant to him when he spoke with his agent about potentially joining Man Utd back in January.

In conversation with Juliet Bawuah, the former Watford man said:

“It was the easiest decision I ever made in my life,” he said.

“I had some offers. When my agent told me about Manchester United, I was waiting and waiting.

“When Manchester United said we could do the deal, the other clubs started calling my agent saying they could give me whatever I wanted.

“I told my agent I don’t care what anybody else can do, just make Manchester United happen. This is who I really want to play for.

“Is it true Manchester United really want me? If they do then that’s where I’m going. I don’t care what they’re offering, I don’t care about the pay cut, I just want to go there. Just make the deal happen.

“I wanted to play for Manchester United because it was the team I supported as a child. If I have the opportunity to play, money is not going to stop me.

“This is my dream. This is what I play for. Even at my age, I don’t want money to stand in my way.”

United fans will no doubt love this passion from Ighalo, especially after a few years now of feeling like many of their players don’t care about the club as much of some of their greats from the past.