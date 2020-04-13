The intensity of a local derby against one of your biggest rivals is always likely to see tempers frayed, and Romelu Lukaku has recalled the time that an on-pitch bust-up led to his whole family wanting to get involved.

Back in October 2015, the hulking Belgian striker was plying his trade at Goodison Park for Everton, and it was during a Merseyside derby against Liverpool that he went head-to-head with the Reds’ defender, Mamadou Sakho.

During a recent Instagram live chat between the pair, detailed by the Daily Star, Lukaku even had time to joke about the incident, which appeared to be no laughing matter at the time.

“You are one of the players that, if I had you on my team, I would go to war with, and this is the reason why,” the Belgian said whilst posting footage of the argument.

“You know after the game, I brought my whole neighbourhood. Everybody was there, even my little brother Jordan, he was waiting there. I said ‘it’s just a game, it’s over.’ He’s [Sakho] a cool guy.”

The Daily Star also note that the match wasn’t just memorable for that incident or Lukaku’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw. Not long after the conclusion of the game, Liverpool manager, Brendan Rodgers, was sacked.

Sakho has since moved on to Crystal Palace whilst Lukaku has found a home at the San Siro with Inter Milan, where his goalscoring exploits have shown no sign of slowing.