Manchester United supporters haven’t seen the best of Paul Pogba for some while now, and the French international has opened up on his frustration concerning the last few months at Old Trafford.

Ever since the very public falling out with Jose Mourinho, Pogba’s United career has appeared to be on a downward spiral, and so a serious injury came at precisely the wrong time.

It robbed the player of the chance of being able to prove he was still United’s main man, the player that was the conduit between defence and attack and the one who made them tick.

That role seems to have been acquired by Bruno Fernandes in Pogba’s absence, and being on the sidelines has been hugely frustrating for the latter.

“I’m already training and touching the ball,” Pogba told the official Man Utd podcast, cited by the Daily Express. “I’ve been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I’m almost there, so I’m just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.“

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to be delighted by that news, but given the way that United have been playing in Pogba’s absence, it isn’t a foregone conclusion that he will just waltz straight back into the starting XI for the final few matches of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

That said, with United still in the hunt for a Champions League place, Pogba’s experience could prove crucial and means he could yet end the campaign on a high.