Video: Jadon Sancho appears to tease Manchester United fans with huge transfer hint

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho looked to drop a huge hint that he’s set for a transfer to Manchester United during an Instagram Live session.

Watch the video below as Sancho takes a sip of water just as a message appears on the screen telling him to do so if he’s coming to Man Utd…

Unsurprisingly, this teasing hint has got plenty of Red Devils supporters excited, with Sancho showing himself to be one of the finest young talents in world football during his time at Dortmund.

The England international would clearly strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side following poor performances in recent seasons from attacking midfielders like Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard.

Here’s some reaction to Sancho’s transfer hint in the video above…

