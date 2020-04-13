Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho looked to drop a huge hint that he’s set for a transfer to Manchester United during an Instagram Live session.

Watch the video below as Sancho takes a sip of water just as a message appears on the screen telling him to do so if he’s coming to Man Utd…

Unsurprisingly, this teasing hint has got plenty of Red Devils supporters excited, with Sancho showing himself to be one of the finest young talents in world football during his time at Dortmund.

The England international would clearly strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side following poor performances in recent seasons from attacking midfielders like Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard.

Here’s some reaction to Sancho’s transfer hint in the video above…

SANCHO TO UNITED CONFIRMED! Welcome Sancho!?? pic.twitter.com/Bd4jmcVFJ2 — Therese ?? (@ThereseUTD) April 12, 2020

That's Sancho to United confirmed then lolpic.twitter.com/gJmIvSTkPX — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) April 12, 2020

Oh wow I'm trying my best not to get excited about Sancho potentially coming and then I see this ? If this happens I would be so happy the front three of Martial Rashford and Sancho would be insane https://t.co/qhTwTLXEQO — The United way #MUFC (@TheFamousNo7) April 12, 2020

Sancho to Man Utd confirmed https://t.co/ZIxRcgR9DF — Andre (@Aunjmate) April 13, 2020