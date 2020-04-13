Manchester United have seen their odds on signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho slashed by bookmakers Ladbrokes.

The England international has been strongly linked with Man Utd by a number of sources, including the Evening Standard, who report that he could be on the move for as much as £120million this summer.

Sancho himself has also fuelled speculation linking him with the Red Devils after his activity on social media yesterday.

And now Ladbrokes have been in touch to inform us that you can now get even money on Sancho’s next club being United, down from 5/2 a week ago.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said: “Fans have been steadily backing Sancho to join United for a while, but they’re becomingly increasingly convinced a move to the red half of Manchester is on the cards.”

It remains to be seen what this will actually mean for the Sancho transfer saga, but markets like this can often be a decent indicator of the direction things are moving in.

MUFC fans will no doubt be excited, with Sancho looking an ideal long-term signing to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack.

Jadon Sancho next club odds (Ladbrokes)

Man Utd EVS

Real Madrid 5/1

Chelsea 6/1

Barcelona 12/1

PSG 16/1

Man City 20/1

Liverpool 20/1

Tottenham 20/1

Bayern Munich 20/1