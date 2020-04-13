Aaron Ramsey gives insight into what makes Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo so special

Juventus star and former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has given an insight into what makes his team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo so special.

The Portuguese forward has been one of the finest footballers in the world for close to 15 years now, with him and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi setting new standards at the top of the game.

Ronaldo first became a world class talent at Manchester United before truly exploding into form at Real Madrid, and he continues to do the business for Juventus.

Much has been said and written about what makes Ronaldo such a uniquely driven, competitive and consistent athlete, and Ramsey has now been able to offer some insight into this as well after playing alongside him this term.

The Wales international joined Juve from Arsenal last summer and likely won’t have played alongside anyone quite like Ronaldo at any point in his career, even if there were some top players alongside him at the Emirates Stadium at points.

“Ronaldo scores most games. He’s an exceptional athlete. He’s first in the gym, he goes through his whole routine first and then he’s out on to the pitches,” Ramsey is quoted by the Metro.

“He’s a winner, wants to win every single game, every small-sided game, whatever it is, then he’ll be out there practising his free-kicks and things like that.

“You don’t need me to tell you how good or driven he is, he’s unbelievable, he’s one of the greatest in the history of the game.”