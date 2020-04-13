Lampard likens Chelsea starlet’s ‘ability’ to Man United legend Paul Scholes’

According to the Mirror, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard told Sky Sports that Blues starlet Billy Gilmour has shown ‘early signs’ of having the ‘ability’ Manchester United legend Paul Scholes had.

Lampard was full of praise for the 18-year-old, and compared the ace to Scholes without comparing them (that part will make sense later).

Gilmour has made seven first-team appearances for the west London outfit this season and really announced himself as a talent to watch out for in a FA Cup win over Liverpool.

The Scotsman delivered a masterclass in the middle of the park, even Reds star Fabinho couldn’t deal with the Blues youngster.

Here’s what Lampard had to say on Chelsea’s midfield talent and Paul Scholes:

“Paul Scholes is obviously one of the greatest midfield players I’ve played against in the Premier League,” “He would always pick the right pass, he had incredible range. If you did try and jump from midfield and get to him and get close to him he’d just play it around the corner because he knew you were coming.” “Billy has shown early signs of that kind of ability.” “I’m not comparing him to Scholesy, no way at all, but in terms of those basics that you mentioned, then Billy certainly has them and that’s a great platform to build hopefully a fantastic career.”

It’s fair to say that Scholes is one of the best British midfielders ever, with Blues boss Lampard and Liverpool great Steven Gerrard in that tier – so this kind of comparison – however loosely Frank makes it out to be, is very telling.

Gilmour followed up his dominant display against Liverpool with a solid performance against Everton, the ace was really beginning to establish himself in the first-team before the Coronavirus brought the world to a halt.

The youngster, who is now being tipped as a massive piece in the Scotland national team’s future, will be hoping to pick up where he left off whenever football returns – hopefully when it is completely safe to do so and no earlier.