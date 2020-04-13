According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Liverpool are amongst the sides that are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth, who has enjoyed a prolific loan spell with Trabzonspor.

The 24-year-old has fired Trabzonspor to the top of the Turkish league and Fanatik reveal that the ace’s focus is not on transfer speculation but to become ‘champion’ with the SuperLigt outfit.

Fanatik also claim that European giants Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Seville are all interested in the Norwegian centre-forward.

Sorloth joined Crystal Palace in January 2018 but struggled to get to grips with the top-flight, the ace has zero goal contributions from 16 Premier League appearances.

The forward’s only goal in English football has come in the League Cup.

A loan spell to Turkey seems to have worked wonders for the ace, with Sorloth bagging 25 goals (2 in Europa League Qualifying) and seven assists so far this season.

Fanatik also claim that Trabzonspor will take up their option to permanently sign the ace for €6m before selling the ace on for a massive profit, Sorloth is reportedly valued at between €25m-€30m.

Sorloth’s relatively low profile make him a surprising target for Liverpool, the striker’s style of play also makes him a very unconventional option for Jurgen Klopp.

Sorloth is a target-man, a style that could be perhaps be difficult to integrate into Klopp’s free-flowing system that seems to be revolved around pace and punishing teams on the counter-attack.

Perhaps this is just speculation or Liverpool are keen on adding a player that they can call on to bring a different dimension to their attack when the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane aren’t firing at all cylinders.