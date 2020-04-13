Liverpool target summer move for Kylian Mbappe should Sadio Mane leave

According to the Sun, Liverpool are targeting a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe should star wide forward Sadio Mane leave for Real Madrid this summer.

The Sun claim that Zinedine Zidane is ‘determined’ for Los Blancos to land Mane in an expected £150m this summer, with Mane’s representatives already having been approached for informal talks regarding a transfer.

It’s even added that Liverpool’s hierarchy are ‘bracing’ themselves for an approach from the Bernabeu outfit for one third of their deadly attacking trio.

Should the Senegalese star move to the Spanish capital, the Sun add that Liverpool’s FSG owners would want to replace the star by making a reported £250m move for Mbappe.

Mbappe has already set world football alight on most of the biggest stages at the age of just 21, the sky really is the limit for the World Cup winner.

More Stories / Latest News Lampard likens Chelsea starlet’s ‘ability’ to Man United legend Paul Scholes’ Real Madrid make inquiry for £43.5m Arsenal star ahead of transfer bid Manchester United urged to keep star and forge ‘sensational’ partnership

The Sun report that Mbappe would command wages of £400,000-a-week and that Liverpool’s potential move for the ace could even be part-funded by new sponsors Nike – who boast Mbappe as one of their top icons.

Mbappe has already proved that he has the prolific ability to sit on the throne and become the King of world football once all-time greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi call time on their illustrious career.

Given the crippling effect that the Coronavirus pandemic has had on the world, is it really believable that we’ll ever see transfer fees and wages that would be required to sign players like Mbappe?

Is there some truth to the Sun’s report or do you think that these rumours are outlandish?