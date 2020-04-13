Liverpool transfer news: Four-man shortlist touted, £170m+ rated quartet on radar

Liverpool could reportedly be busy this summer as Jurgen Klopp may be in the market to add reinforcements to his squad ahead of next season.

After their Champions League triumph last season, the Merseyside giants are on the verge of landing the Premier League title this year and are just two wins away when the season resumes.

In turn, having already assembled a world-class squad, the Reds look set to enjoy a period of sustained success and so it could be argued that they don’t need significant reinforcements.

However, Klopp will surely be eager to continue to improve and evolve his squad where possible, and that could involve bringing in new faces ahead of next season.

According to the Express, there are four names in contention to be signed by Liverpool this summer, and they are Diego Carlos, Timo Werner, Adama Traore and Kostas Tsimikas.

It’s noted that Traore is valued at £70m by Wolves, while Timo Werner has a release clause worth £46m.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain, as noted by the Metro, have suggested that Carlos has a clause of his own which stands at £65m, and so these are potentially expensive signings for Liverpool to consider.

Nevertheless, whether it is adding a long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk at the back in Carlos or bolstering their attacking options with either Traore or Werner, they will surely help Liverpool continue to compete for major trophies across multiple fronts while adding more quality depth to the squad.

As for Tsimikas, no valuation is provided for the 22-year-old Greek left-back, but with the lack of quality cover behind Andy Robertson, that could be a priority for Klopp ahead of next season to ensure that he has sufficient depth to cope if his first-choice left-back is unavailable with a natural choice in that department to act as a long-term solution.