Gary Neville has insisted that Harry Kane would be the ‘perfect signing’ for his old club Man Utd and believes it would add further strength to the spine of the side.

Prior to the suspension of fixtures due to the coronavirus crisis, the Red Devils were on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Although there is still much work to be done, there were signs that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side were on the right track and that their sensible transfer work in more recent windows is perhaps paying off.

From signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire last summer to adding Bruno Fernandes in January, they have solidified their defence and midfield with top signings, and now Neville believes that Kane could strengthen the spine of the XI.

As noted by Sky Sports, United have been linked with a swoop for the prolific forward, although Spurs are said to have no intention of allowing their star man to leave for a domestic rival.

In turn, it remains to be seen if Man Utd can convince them otherwise, but as per Neville below, he thinks that the England captain would be the perfect addition to the squad to give them a clinical edge up front.

“Any club in the Premier League would want Harry Kane,” he told The Football Show on Sky Sports News. “There are some signings that are like gold, where you just know they are going to work. Harry Kane is unbreakable in the sense of his mentality. He’ll always score goals, will always give 100 per cent in training, and is completely reliable as a manager would want.

“For Manchester United, it would be a perfect signing in terms of what they need. They had Bruno Fernandes come in and he’s done a great job, Harry Maguire at the back. If they can get someone like Kane up front, you’re looking at a fantastic spine.”

It’s hard to disagree with Neville and if Solskjaer can add further quality around that trio, they could be capable of competing at the top level again before long.

However, that’s easier said than done and given the report above and United’s likely difficulty in trying to prise Kane away from Spurs, it remains to be seen if they can convince them otherwise or are forced to look elsewhere for another solution.

With the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial out wide and with Kane through the middle with Fernandes providing creativity behind him, that would surely be an attack that would be incredibly difficult to handle and so it’s no wonder Neville is keen to see it materialise.