Clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly look to have been dealt a blow with regards to the potential transfer of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.

The Serbia international has had a difficult first season at the Bernabeu, and this had led to recent speculation over his future at the club.

The Daily Star linked Arsenal and Chelsea as being among Jovic’s admirers, and both clubs could undoubtedly have done with this signing for a variety of reasons.

Still, AS now claim Real are not planning to let Jovic go just yet, and will give him time to settle in and improve his performances in Madrid.

This seems a sensible move from the Spanish giants, with the 22-year-old clearly a promising young talent who has plenty of time to turn his career around.

Jovic could well have taken that opportunity at Arsenal or Chelsea, with the Gunners facing uncertainty over top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he heads towards the final year of his current contract.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have lacked options up front this season, becoming overly reliant on youngster Tammy Abraham due to backup options Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi doing little to convince manager Frank Lampard.