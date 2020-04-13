Manchester United have reportedly been in contact with Barcelona over the potential transfer of wonderkid Marc Jurado.

According to Sport, the Red Devils are keen to raid Barca’s La Masia academy for the 16-year-old winger, who looks to be one of the top talents coming through at the club at the moment.

Barcelona have a long and proud history when it comes to developing their own homegrown players, with legends of some of their great modern sides such as Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique coming up through La Masia.

Still, it seems they now run the risk of losing Jurado to Man Utd, with Sport explaining that the Premier League giants have been in touch via email about possibly snapping him up.

The teenager could well be tempted by a move to Old Trafford, with United also boasting a strong record when it comes to developing young players.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has regularly used academy graduates like Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams in recent times, and that could perhaps mean someone like Jurado also gets a chance to play for the first-team in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if the youngster can be persuaded to gamble on a move abroad at this early stage of his career.