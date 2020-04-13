Four in, four out: How Solskjaer can build dream Man United squad with smart transfer window

Manchester United have made real strides under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, and while we cannot yet be sure when the campaign will finish, there seems genuine hope that the club could embark on a late run into an all-important top four spot.

If the Red Devils manage that, or even if they narrowly miss out, they could really be just one good transfer window away from putting together a far more competitive squad ready to win major honours again.

Solskjaer has made a lot of necessary changes from the struggling side he inherited from Jose Mourinho, with some smart signings in Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, whilst also promoting quality young players like Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams.

Out have gone Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young, while we’ve also had a glimpse of life at Old Trafford without Paul Pogba as he’s missed so much of this campaign through injury.

Here’s a look at four players Man Utd could offload, and four they could bring in to create almost an ideal squad for Solskjaer to work with next season…

OUT – Paul Pogba

As mentioned above, United have been given decent preparation for life without Pogba, with the January signing of Fernandes showing they can build their team around a different style of midfielder.

It’s been clear for some time now that the former Juventus man just hasn’t adjusted to life in the Premier League and it’s no surprise the Manchester Evening News claim he’s still keen to leave Old Trafford.

Pogba’s reputation on the world stage surely still means United could cash in on the Frenchman for big money from a top club and use those funds to strengthen with some big names of their own.

IN – Jack Grealish

Despite the success of January signing Fernandes, another addition in midfield could be useful if Pogba leaves, and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish has enjoyed a superb season.

This has led to the likes of the Evening Standard linking the 24-year-old as a top target for Man Utd, and it’s easy to see how his playing style would make him an ideal fit in Solskjaer’s side.

OUT – Alexis Sanchez

A total flop at United, Alexis Sanchez remains on loan at Inter Milan for the time being, but no one would be surprised if the Italian giants did not take up the option to keep him permanently.

The Chilean looks well past his best now and MUFC would do well to offload him at pretty much any price at this point, and pave the way for a younger talent to come in and bolster their attack.

IN – Jadon Sancho

The ideal candidate for that is surely Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho, who has established himself as one of Europe’s top attacking players already despite being just 20 years of age.

The England international has been strongly linked with United by the Evening Standard, who state they could sign him for around £120million, though Chelsea are also mentioned as suitors.

Such big money could be a gamble given how much Sanchez flopped, but Sancho surely still has many of his best years ahead of him and looks a player who could take United to the next level if he continues to improve along his current trajectory.